Ozzy Osbourne to release new album in January

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne has confirmed that his new studio album will be released in January.

Sharon made the comment when asked on SiriusXM how Ozzy’s recuperation was going after his fall at home, which resulted in the vocalist injuring his back, neck and shoulders – dislodging the metal rods he had inserted following his 2003 ATV accident.

Sharon replies: “He’s getting there and he’s just finished an album – and the album’s coming out in January.

“He’s doing good and is very excited about Take What You Want – the duet he did with Post Malone and Travis Scott. It’s doing great.”

Ozzy previously said that the single helped spark the creative process behind his new album, telling The Sun: “I’ve made a new album and it’s helped get me back on track. I was just lying in my own self-pity for months. It’s the greatest album I’ve done.”

And Sharon agrees: “It’s been a huge boost for him because he felt worthless,” she says.

Sharon also reports that Ozzy doing a Las Vegas residency at some point in the future is a possibility, and adds: “It’s amazing. You go to The Park MGM – it’s a tremendous theatre. The sound system in there and the things you can do with your production, it’s fantastic.”

Earlier this month, Ozzy was forced to postpone his UK and European tour for a second time due to his fall, while his dates in North America in May will go ahead as planned.

The vocalist also recently launched a Halloween costume contest which will run through November 1. He’s asking fans to dress up in their favourite Ozzy guise and upload the image to the singer’s website.

Ten winners will be selected, with each receiving an autographed bone similar to the one on the cover of Ozzy’s upcoming See You On The Other Side box set.