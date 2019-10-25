Ozzy launches Halloween costume contest

Ozzy Osbourne has launched a Halloween costume contest which will run through November 1.

The Black Sabbath icon is asking fans to dress up in their favourite Ozzy guise and upload the image to the singer’s website.

Ten winners will be selected, with each receiving an autographed bone similar to the one on the cover of Ozzy’s upcoming See You On The Other Side box set.

Ozzy has also launched a video for the competition, which shows him personally signing the bones. Check it out below.

And speaking of Halloween, we’ve compiled our top 10 heavy metal costume ideas which – as chances would have it – also includes suggestions of how you could pull off the Ozzy look.

The See You On The Other Side box set will be released on November 29 and brings together all 10 of Ozzy’s solo albums along with the Mr Crowley EP, the Tribute double live album, the Just Say Ozzy EP, Live & Loud, Live At Budokan, and a collection on non-LP tracks titled Flippin’ The B-Side.

Each disc will be presented on hand-pressed, multi-coloured splatter vinyl, while the box set will come with 10 newly designed 24 x 36 posters, 12 augmented reality experiences and each will be signed by Ozzy himself.

The box set is available to pre-order through Ozzy’s website. Find full details below.

(Image credit: Sony Legacy)

Ozzy Osbourne: See You On The Other Side

Blizzard Of Ozz (1 LP)

Mr. Crowley live (1 LP) *

Diary Of A Madman (1 LP)

Bark At The Moon (1 LP) *

The Ultimate Sin (1 LP) *

Tribute (2 LP) *

No Rest For The Wicked (1 LP) *

Just Say Ozzy (1L P) *

No More Tears (for the first time as a 2 LP set) **

Live & Loud (3 LP) *

Ozzmosis (2 LP) *

Down To Earth (1 LP) *

Flippin' The B Side (newly compiled collection of non-LP tracks) **

Live At Budokan (2 LP) **

Black Rain (2 LP) *

Scream (2 LP) *

* Currently unavailable on Vinyl

** Previously unreleased on Vinyl

Flippin' The B Side

1. You Looking At Me Looking At You

Originally from the Crazy Train UK 7-inch single, 1980

2. One Up The B Side

Originally from Bark At The Moon 7-inch single, 1983

3. Spiders

Originally from Bark At The Moon 7-inch single, 1983

4. Hero

Originally a hidden track from the No Rest For The Wicked US CD and cassette, 1988

5. The Liar

Originally from the Miracle Man UK 12-inch single, 1988

6. Don't Blame Me

Originally from the Mama I'm Coming Home UK 7-inch single, 1991

7. Party With The Animals

Originally from the Mama I'm Coming Home US CD single, 1992

8. Living With The Enemy

Originally from the Perry Mason UK CD single, 1995

9. Voodoo Dancer

Originally from the I Just Want You UK CD single, 1996

10. Back On Earth

Originally from The Ozzman Cometh compilation, 1997

11. No Place For Angels

Originally from the Gets Me Through CD single, 2001

12. Walk On Water

Originally released on Prince Of Darkness, 2005