Ozzy Osbourne takes a look back at his life and career in Ordinary Man video

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for Ordinary Man - the title track from his latest studio album.

The video features Ozzy watching a film reel showing footage from throughout his personal life, solo career and with Black Sabbath and includes shots of his hometown of Birmingham. There’s also a clip of his ATV accident in 2003 and shots from hit MTV show The Osbourne’s.

The Ordinary Man video was directed by Stephen Lee Carr and produced by Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne, his son Jack Osbourne, Peter Glowski, R. Greg Johnston and Carr. Watch the video below.

The track features guest vocals from Elton John, who also plays piano on the single.

“It all just came together," Ozzy said about the collaboration. “When I was writing Ordinary Man, it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and plays piano on the song.”

Ozzy was due to kick off his rescheduled No More Tours 2 shows in Atlanta on May 27, but the dates were postponed to allow the singer to seek medical treatment in Europe following his 2019 fall at home and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Earlier today, it was reported that Keith Olsen, who produced Ozzy's 1988 album No Rest For The Wicked, had died.