Frankie Miller lost album features rockstar friends

A lost duets album of Frankie Miller songs featuring Rod Stewart, Elton John, Kid Rock and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh is to be released.

Double Take, which also features country singer Willie Nelson, singers Huey Lewis and Bonnie Tyler and Status Quo’s Francis Rossi, will be issued on September 30, 22 years after the singer-songwriter suffered a brain haemorrhage which cut his career short.

A batch of the singer-songwriter’s lost demos have been reworked for the release after they were given to manager David Mackay by his wife, Annette.

The album is bundled with documentary DVD Frankie Miller: Sending Me Angels. They can be pre-ordered on Amazon.

Walsh tells the Daily Record: “I knew he was a brilliant singer, but I didn’t realise how good a songwriter he was until I heard this massive collection of demos that he did.

“He pretty much wrote a song every day. I can’t comprehend – it takes me a year to write a good song, you know, and he’d just crank ‘em out without even trying.

“Frankie was really, really gifted at the craft of songwriting and we want the world to hear his stuff. The world needs to be aware of Frankie more than it is and the world will be a better place.”

Speaking of track Kiss Her For Me, which features Rod Stewart on vocals and Walsh on guitar, Stewart adds: “Joe’s guitar made it. I heard the track before Joe put the guitar on then I heard it afterwards. It just gels the two voices together because we’re very similar, Frankie and I.

“We sing more or less in the same keys and we have the same phrasing and I didn’t think it was gonna work, but it really has.”

Miller suffered a brain haemorrhage while writing songs for a band he’d formed with Walsh in New York in 1994. He then went into a coma for five months. He’s since had to learn how to walk and talk again.

In 2014, Quireboys frontman Spike launched a tribute album 100% Pure Frankie Miller which featured Ronnie Wood, Ian Hunter, Andy Fraser and Simon Kirke, Bonnie Tyler and others to honour his longtime friend’s career.

Double Take CD/DVD package

Frankie Miller Double Take CD tracklist

Blackmail - Frankie Miller and Joe Walsh Where Do the Guilty Go - Frankie Miller, Elton John and Steve Cropper Way Past Midnight - Frankie Miller and Huey Lewis True Love - Frankie Miller and Bonnie Tyler Kiss Her for Me - Frankie Miller, Rod Stewart and Joe Walsh Gold Shoes - Frankie Miller and Francis Rossi Sending Me Angels - Frankie Miller, Kiki Dee and Jose Antonio Rodriguez Jezebel Jones - Frankie Miller, Kid Rock and Full House When It’s Rockin’ - Frankie Miller, Steve Dickson and Full House Beginner At The Blues – Frankie Miller, Delbert McClinton and Full House To Be With You Again - Frankie Miller and Kim Carnes I Want to Spend My Life With You - Frankie Miller and Willie Nelson The Ghost - Frankie Miller and Tomoyasu Hotei It Gets Me Blue - Frankie Miller and Paul Carrack Out On the Water - Frankie Miller and Stuart Emerson It’s a Long Way Home - Frankie Miller and Brian Cadd I’m Missing You - Frankie Miller and John Parr I Never Want to Lose You - Frankie Miller and Lenny Zakatek I Do - Frankie Miller

