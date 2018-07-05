Overkill announce the Killfest UK and European tour

Overkill have announced a 2019 tour that will take in dates across the UK and Europe.

They’ll play under the Killfest Tour banner and will be joined on the run of 10 shows by Destruction, Flotsam and Jetsam and Meshiaak.

Overkill frontman Bobby Blitz says: “One more fucking time! Let the the shit fall away and the metal rule the day.

“Overkill comes to Europe and the UK in March 2019 on the release of the new album. So get your necks ready boys and girls, it's going to be dangerous!”

Destruction’s vocalist and bassist Marcel Schirmer adds: “Touring with some of the most influential American thrash icons is always a pleasure. We became good friends over all of those years, I'm happy we are all still around and we can thrash Europe and the UK together.

“Also, some of the Australian boys from Meshiaak have toured with us Down Under before with their predecessor band 4ARM. What an intense family-reunion!

“This is undoubtedly a killer package for the enthusiastic European metal fans – we will present Destruction in fantastic form and with a terrific new drummer!”

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Overkill, Destruction, Flotsam and Jetsam and Meshiaak - Killfest 2019 tour dates

Mar 08: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Mar 09: Bergamo Palosco Arcadia, Italy

Mar 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 14: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 16: Osnabrück Hyde Park, Germany

Mar 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 20: Paris Trabendo, France

Mar 21: London O2 Academy, UK

Mar 22: Hammerfest, UK (Overkill only)

Mar 23: Dublin O2 Academy, Ireland

Mar 24: Glasgow SWG3, UK