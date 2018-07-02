Our Hollow, Our Home announce special Halloween show

Our Hollow, Our Home have announced details of a Halloween show in Southampton.

The headline show (dubbed Holloween) takes place at The 1865 venue on Saturday October 27, with support bands still to be announced.

Last week Our Hollow, Our Home released a video for new track Speak Of Sorrow, taken from their upcoming second album.

Tier 1 tickets for Holloween are priced at £12. Limited tickets that include event t-shirts are also available and priced at £25. Available from the band's website.

Our Hollow, Our Home tour

Aug 11: Herzogenrath, DE, Rodarock

Aug 12: Karlsruhe, DE, AKK

Aug 13: Nuremberg, DE, Matrixx

Aug 14: Vienna, AT, Viper Room

Aug 15: Kulmbach, DE, Kulturschule

Aug 16: Hannover, DE, Bei Chez Heinz

Aug 17: Halle, DE, Rockpool

Aug 18: Trier, DE, Summerblast