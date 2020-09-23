Osibisa play London's Jazz Cafe this Saturday

Afrobeat proggers Osibisa will play live at London's Jazz Cafe venue this Saturday. The veteran band will play a matinee and evening performance at the famous Camden venue. The live performances will be the first chance to hear unheard tracks from their upcoming album alongside timeless classics.

Osibisa will release The Boyhood Sessions through Red Steel Music on October 2. The set includes music that was "carefully curated tracks were originally considered for the soundtrack to the universally acclaimed Oscar-winning Richard Linklater film: Boyhood."

The matinee performance will run from 3pm-6pm, whilst the evening performance from 6.30pm-10pm. Tickets for this show are bought in groups of 2, 3, 4 or 6 depending on the table you select.

Tickets for the socially distanced event cost £20 for downstairs (drinks only) and £25 for the upstairs restaurant) and are available here:

Matinee performance.

Evening performance.