Osibisa announce first new material in two decades

Osibisa release their first album of new material in two decades on April 9, 2021 via the new Marquee Record label. New Dawn brings together original band members Teddy Osei and Robert Bailey, with long standing member, Gregg Kofi Brown, and a stellar line-up of musicians who combine rock, reggae, jazz, calypso, pop and soul with the collective’s signature African vibes.

Says founder member Teddy Osei, “It’s 45 years since our first UK chart hit with Sunshine Day, and it’s a privilege to see the Osibisa vibe still going strong today. The band have always been a fluid collective of passionate musicians, which injects an ever-evolving freshness to our sound. But for this new album, original member Robert Bailey, and Osibisa Veteran, Gregg Kofi Brown, are back on board; along with some dynamic new faces and our first ever female members."

The new line-up features vocalist and percussionist Angie Amra Anderson, MOBO-nominated singer Faye Jones, and sax player Shagzy Olusegun, alongside guest performers Gus Isidore (Seal), Pandit Dinesh (Michael Jackson) and Steve Winwood drummer Richard Bailey.

Says Osei of the 14 new songs, "New Dawn is a diverse, dynamic collection of tracks, all underpinned by the original Osibisa Afrobeat vibe that I brought to the UK over half a century ago. I couldn’t be prouder to present this latest evolution of Osibisa.”

Osibisa were founded in London in 1969 and their early album artwork was designed by Roger Dean. More recently, they took part in a special event to raise funds for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund in July 2020. The Boyhood Sessions were released in October 2020.