O.R.k. team up with Nervosa drummer Michaela Naydenova for 2Days Prog + 1 Festival

Prog supergroup O.R.k – featuring ex-Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin, vocalist LEF, King Crimson’s Pat Mastelotto, and Carmelo Pipitone – have announced that Nervosa drummer Michaela Naydenova will fill in for Pat Mastelotto for their appearance at Italian festival 2Days Prog + 1, who has commitments with his band TU-NER.

“Anyone who has seen Micheala play will know she is a fantastic drummer and we’re looking forward to her stepping into the O.R.k. live energy vortex," the band exclaim. "By way of introduction, we’d like to share this new video for Deadly Bite from our latest album Screamnasium.”

Naydenova appears on the drimstoool in the band's latest video for Deadly Bite, taken from the quartet's latest studio album Screamnasium, which was released last year through Kscope.. You can watch the new video below.

"Deadly Bite is easily the most ambiguous song on Screamnasium and invites multiple interpretations, and the accompanying video is rich with symbolism: a black car arriving from the unknown, mysterious bite marks as omens, the shock of awakening," says bassist Edwin. "This is a song for anyone who has ever been bitten by a dream or unfulfilled desire, which I'd wager includes most of us."

Mastelotto will return to the band for a short run of live dates through Europe in December.

O.R.k. will play:

Dec 2: SLO Nové Mesto nad Váhom Blue Note

Dec 3: CZE Oloumouc Bounty Rock Cafe

Dec 5: POL Warsaw Proxima

Dec 6: POL Krakow Hype Park

Dec 9: GER Berlin Maschinenhaus

Get tickets.

