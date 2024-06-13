Order your limited edition Lord Of The Lost x Metal Hammer bundle – featuring an exclusive buttplug!

To celebrate the release of Lord Of The Lost’s upcoming live album, we’ve teamed up with the German icons for this extra-special bundle you won’t find anywhere else.

The bum-dle comes with the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, featuring a cover you can’t get in shops, alongside an exclusive butt plug displaying the face of frontman Chris Harms and the Hammer logo.

There are only 300 bundles worldwide, and you can only order them via Metal Hammer – so get yours now!

Inside the issue, we give Chris Harms the Metal Hammer Interview treatment, exploring the three times he almost died, the birth of Lord Of The Lost, support slots with Iron Maiden, and how he feels about that appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest last year.

“It was a rush of three months of my life. We did 900 interviews, then two weeks in Liverpool, it was fucking crazy. Even coming last, there was nothing to be ashamed of,” says Chris. “We were an established band. We didn’t come from nothing beforehand, we didn’t go back to nothing afterwards. Even if we knew we were going to come last, we would do it again.”

Lord Of The Lost will open the main Apex Stage at Download this coming Sunday morning (June 16), and will release Live At W:O:A, recorded at Germany’s Wacken festival, on August 2.

Over the last 15 years, Lord Of The Lost have transformed from a black-clad industrial outfit into a latex-and-feather-wearing, life-affirming powerhouse.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last year, Chris told Hammer the band had sent a butt plug to the Vatican, home of the Pope. “I wanted the guys in the Vatican to – pun intended – open up,” he said. “We sent them with tracking numbers and insurance. We know they got there, we just don’t know what happened with them…”

Butt wait! There’s more. Also in the magazine, we reveal The 100 Songs That Changed Our World, investigating how tracks from the likes of Iron Maiden and Metallica to Babymetal and Sleep Token have changed the sound and culture of metal.

There are also exclusive interviews with Fever 333, Orange Goblin, Deicide, Cradle Of Filth, Napalm Death, Tesseract, Creeper and much, much more!

Order your exclusive Lord Of The Lost butt plug bundle here.