The new issue of Metal Hammer is a celebration of The 100 Songs That Changed Our World

From Black Sabbath to Sleep Token, we track metal’s incredible evolution

The new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates The 100 Songs That Changed Our World, following the evolution of metal from the 1970s to the 2010s.

Inside the magazine, we chart metal’s progress from Black Sabbath to Sleep Token, going inside the songs that shaped its sound and culture forever. 

Featuring the likes of Iron Maiden, Metallica, Babymetal, Korn, Body Count, Within Temptation, Napalm Death, Bad Brains, Venom, Alice In Chains, Jane’s Addiction, Refused and many more, we take you on a journey through 50 years of heaviness… But will you agree with our song choices?

Also in the issue, provocative Lord Of The Lost frontman Chris Harms gets the Metal Hammer Interview Treatment, revealing his life story, and how he’s died three times.

Elsewhere, Cradle Of Filth take us inside gothic anthem Nymphetamine, Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler answers your questions on stage stunts and dinosaurs, and Deicide’s Glenn Benton talks evil, fatherhood and that upside-down cross on his forehead.

Plus, we get in the studio with Orange Goblin, meet rising Scottish folk-melodeath duo Hand Of Kalliach, find out why Creeper’s Hannah Greenwood owns a mouldy wedding dress and report back from the frontlines of Norway’s Inferno festival and Roadburn in the Netherlands.

All this, along with Bruce Dickinson, Blind Guardian, Myrkur, Midnight, Apocalyptica, Rotting Christ, Exodus and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

