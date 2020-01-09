The Later Years: Save £157 when you order Pink Floyd’s massive 16-disc CD box set

Pink Floyd’s epic The Later Years 16-disc box set came out in December, and Amazon have just slashed the price for a third time.

The expansive set, which features remixed studio albums and live recordings along with a host of extras and collectibles, was originally going to set you back £429, but Amazon lopped over 100 quid off the asking price briefly in November before raising it again to £320.

Now they've reduced the price to its lowest yet, and now it's selling for just £271.49 if you order today.

We don't know where the price will go from here, but if you're in the market for The Later Years you won't currently find it cheaper anywhere else.

Order Pink Floyd The Later Years for £271.49 (was £429)

Immerse yourself in hours of audio visual delights, focusing on Pink Floyd's work from 1987 onwards. The set includes loads of rarities and collectibles too, offering loads for fans to explore.View Deal

Pink Floyd: The Later Years consists of 5 CDs, 6 Blu-rays and 5 DVDs. Here’s a recap of the details:

CD 1: A Momentary Lapse Of Reason - Updated & Remixed

CD 2: Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Remixed

CD 3: Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Remixed

CD 4: Live Recordings, 1987 & 1994 Unreleased Studio Recordings

CD 5: Knebworth Concert 1990

Blu-ray 1: Surround & Hi-res Audio Mixes

Blu-ray 2: Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Restored & Remixed

Blu-ray 3: Pulse - Restored & Re-edited

Blu-ray 4: Venice Concert 1989 and Knebworth Concert 1990

Blu-ray 5: Unreleased Live Films Music Videos and Concert Screen Films

Blu-ray 6: Documentaries and Unreleased Material

DVD: Five DVDs duplicating the content of Blu-rays 2-6 above, each contained in a gatefold wallet with dedicated cover art, including tracklists and publishing credits.

Two 7-inch vinyl singles in new picture sleeves, featuring Arnold Layne performed live by Pink Floyd at the Syd Barrett Tribute concert in 2007, and Lost For Words from the Pulse tour rehearsals at Earl’s Court.

60-page hardback book of photos designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios – includes many previously unseen images.

A newly-created set of reproduction tour programmes – Pink Floyd World Tour 1987/1988, Pink Floyd Live 1989, Pink Floyd European Tour 1994 – plus a new lyric book designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of Storm Studios.

A collection of memorabilia including tour passes, stickers and posters, all printed to replicate the originals, and contained in a prestige card envelope.