Opeth to play one-off orchestra gig

Opeth have announced a one-off show in Bulgaria where they will be joined by the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra.

The event takes place at the Roman Theatre in Plovdiv on September 19.

Opeth say: “The orchestra has its roots in the 100-year-old orchestral tradition in Plovdiv and over the years has launched the careers of many world-famous conductors.

“Tracks played with the orchestra, among others, are Eternal Rains Will Come, The Drapery Falls, Demon Of The Fall and The Grand Conjuration. Opeth will also play a second set that includes tracks from the entire catalogue.”

Opeth will play their 2005 album Ghost Reveries in full at their 25th anniversary concert at the London Palladium on October 18, and appeared at last weekend’s Bloodstock. Last week they announced details of their 25th anniversary project, The Official Book Of Opeth.