One hump or two? Camel are on the cover of the new issue of Prog!

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. With Camel touring the nation's concert hall's playing 1976's Moonmadness in its entirety we talk to Camel mainman Andy Latimer about the making of the album and how it became Camel's biggest selling album. Plus Andy and the rest of the current line-up reveal they're working on material for a new Camel album!

Also in Prog 90...

Steve Howe - the soon to be crowned Prog God opens up about his epic career in his most revealing interview ever.

Conny Plank - Neu!'s Michael Rother is among those paying tribute to the man who invented Krautrock.

Jeff Wayne - the War Of The Worlds supremo discusses a career that's also seen him work on over 3000 films, TV shows and ads!

Blodwyn Pig - former Jethro Tull guitarist Mick Abrahams looks back over the impact of the band's first two albums.

Michael Romeo - the Symphony X guitarist discusses his first ever solo album.

Sipritualized - the modern day space rockers mull over whether this might be their last ever album.

Heather Findlay - opens up on her recent live album and lets slip some secrets about her forthcoming new studio album.

Mystery - the Canadian prog rockers hit top form with new album Lies And Butterflies.

Robert Berry - having returned to the 3 project, he talks about working with the late Keith Emerson.

Dead Letter Circus - the Aussie proggers tell us it's the music that matters with their new self-titled album.

Southern Empire - more Aussie prog, this time from former Unitopia man Sean Timms.

Distorted Harmony - the Israeli prog metallers really open up on new album A Way Out.

Talons - the Hereford based post/prog rockers celebrate their tenth anniversary.

Judy Dyble - the former Fairport singer discusses new album Earth Is Sleeping.

Cosmograf - Robin Armstrong opens up about his own prog world.

Plus live and album reviews from The Pineapple Thief, Crippled Black Phoenix, Gryphon, Nosound, Soft Machine, Curved Air, Yes feat. ARW, Be Prog! My Friend, Ramblin Man, Roger Waters, Coheed & Cambria and more...

And music from Midas Fall, Aisles, Emperor Norton, Stuckfish, Dead End Space and more on the CD.

