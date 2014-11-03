Oliveri joins QOTSA for LA encore

Former Queens Of The Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri reunited with the band for a six-song encore.

Oliveri joined QOTSA on stage at their Halloween gig in Los Angeles for performances of You Think I Ain’t Worth A Dollar, But I Feel Like a Millionaire, Quick and to the Pointless, Auto Pilot, Another Love Song, Gonna Leave You and A Song for the Dead.

He sang with the band but bass duties were handled by current bassist Michael Shuman. The Mondo Generator frontman earlier joined QOTSA on stage in April for one song, where he also appeared without his bass. Oliveri said ahead of the Halloween show that he felt awkward without his instrument.

He told Consequence Of Sound: “It was cool. It was great. It was comfortable. The only thing uncomfortable about it was that I was just holding a microphone and singing and not playing the bass or guitar.

“I never really know what to do without an instrument in my hand – I feel awkward. It was an awkward thing, actually. But it felt really great. Everything else was comfortable about it. I like getting up and jamming with the guys.”

Oliveri this year released his fifth solo album Leave Me Alone, while his other band The Dwarves released their 11th effort The Dwarves Invented Rock ‘N Roll.