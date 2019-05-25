Of Petra replace Birks & Kroon at Prog The Forest

London based prog/jazz fusion act Of Petra have replaced Birks & Kroon at July's Prog The Forest charity show. They will be joined on the day by specila guests Tudor Davies (Alan Reed) and Stuart Avis (Servants Of Science).

Birks & Kroon, the new outfit featuring Beatrix Players Amy Birks (voted Best Female vocalist in last year's Prog Magazine Readers' Poll) said in a statement: "Sorry, we're still recording, not ready for a live show but we'll do our best to make it up to you in 2020."

The all-day event in Camden, North London is raising funds for the World Land Trust.

“The World Land Trust buys threatened rainforest, to protect in trust, to stop them getting chopped down," joint organiser Malcolm Galloway of the band Hat’s Off Gentlemen It’s Adequate tells Prog. "Trees make oxygen, without which breathing is a bit pointless. So protecting the trees is good for the wildlife, and good for us staying alive. A win-win really. We are aiming to be able to raise enough to protect at least an acre.”

Nine acts are now appearing, including Hats Off..., SInka, Axiom, The Wood Demons, Mardhys and Tangerine Cat, showcasing the diversity of modern progressive rock and related genres, plus the possibility of other ‘special guests’.

Advance tickets are on sale for a minimum donation of £12, available here.