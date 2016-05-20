Of Mice & Men include teenage fan with terminal cancer on new album

Of Mice & Men have surprised a teenage fan with terminal brain cancer by including her on their next album.
Cassy, 14, was diagnosed with the fatal condition in 2014 – and was told in January that she possibly had only six months left to live.
But the Orange County outfit have included a recording of her clapping to the beat of one of their new songs on the record – and let her be the first to hear the release in full.
A post on Of Mice & Men’s Instagram reads: “Today will forever be engraved as a very special day in our hearts. A precious, strong and defiant young lady named Cassy walked into our lives and forever changed them.
“The relationship and history between Cassy, Austin Carlile and the band has been a rich one over the years. Today was a much needed day for Cassy, her mom, cousin and family, as was it for all involved.
“Today was a day to forget all the stresses and problems of the world and to be surrounded by nothing but pure love, happiness and joy. Today Cassy was disease-free – today Cassy was ‘living the dream.’”
The band recently released a live video for their track Feels Like Forever from their upcoming package Live At Brixton, which is released on May 27 via Rise Records. It’s available for pre-order now.
Of Mice & Men have a run of dates scheduled throughout the summer, including appearances at the Slam Dunk Festivals later this month.
Of Mice & Men: Live At Brixton tracklist
- Public Service Announcement
- Glass Hearts
- Broken Generation
- O.G. Loko
- Let Live
- You Make Me Sick
- This One’s For You
- Feels Like Forever
- Bones Exposed
- Would You Still Be There
- Another You
- Identity Disorder
- Second & Sebring
- The Depths
- You’re Not Alone
Of Mice And Men tour 2016
May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK
May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK
May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk, UK
Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jul 15-17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL
Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX
Jun 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 13: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Jul 02: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 30: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO