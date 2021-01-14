Of Mice & Men preview Timeless EP with powerful new single Obsolete

Of Mice & Men will deliver their new material on new record label SharpTone with the release, on February 26, of the three-track Timeless EP. And fans of the Californian metalcore crew can now get a preview of what’s to come, as the quartet have shared the EP’s middle track, Obsolete.

“We started writing this EP shortly before the initial lockdowns in spring of 2020, before we knew that our world was about to become a radically different place,” says vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley, who stepped up to front the band following the 2016 departure of Austin Carlile. “A lot of these songs were born from a place of wondering how we'd fit into 2020 and beyond, both as adults in our 30s as well as a band that's a decade into our existence.”

Of Obsolete Pauley says, "It's a song about questioning how future-proof one is in the grand scheme of things, and acknowledging that maybe we aren't at all. I think we all wonder, to a certain extent, whether or not we'll fit into the future, or how we would, or what that would look like. Obsolescence is very prevalent in our lives. We see how quickly old phones become virtually useless, how quickly fads and trends come and go. It's all too easy to ponder about when you'll become a covered wagon, or a flip phone, or Myspace."

(Image credit: SharpTone Records)

The Timeless EP is now available to pre-order. The quartet’s first new music since the release of 2019’s Earthandsky album, it will features three tracks: Timeless, Obsolete and Anchor.

Last year, former OM&M frontman Austin Carlile strongly denied accusations of alleged rape and sexual misconduct levelled against him online by a number of women.

“These 'accusations' being thrown around on social media, in our current 'cancel culture' climate, are extremely heinous and completely without merit,” he insisted. ““In my younger years, I absolutely was not the best person, but I have never physically abused, preyed upon, forced myself upon, or drugged any woman. These accusations are false and defamatory.

“I am not a perfect person: I smoked marijuana daily, drank often, got into fights and acted like a jerk more times than I can count. I did things and acted in ways that I am not proud of, but never have I violated anyone.



“All women deserve to feel safe, supported, and heard, but these unjust attacks upon my family and accusations against me, are decades-old claims that are unfounded.”