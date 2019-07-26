Of Mice & Men detail new studio album Earth & Sky

Of Mice & Men have revealed that their new studio album will be released later this year.

The follow-up to 2018’s Defy is titled Earth & Sky – and it’ll arrive on September 27 through Rise Records.

To mark the announcement, Of Mice & Men have released a video for the title track, which can be watched below.

Vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley says: “Earth & Sky is a song about resilience. It's about understanding that you can rise above whatever it is that keeps trying to drag you down, no matter what.

“For me, a lot of the time, I'm writing about battling with my own mind. For you, it may be a person, or an obstacle, or a circumstance.

“Regardless of whatever it is that's trying relentlessly to drag you down, I hope this song empowers you to rise above it with authority, like it does me every time I sing it.”

Earth & Sky will also feature the tracks How To Survive and Mushroom Cloud, which the band revealed earlier this year.

Of Mice & Men will head out on tour across Europe throughout August.

Of Mice & Men: Earth & Sky

1. Gravedancer

2. As We Suffocate

3. Taste Of Regret

4. Mushroom Cloud

5. Pieces

6. Deceiver/Deceived

7. Earth & Sky

8. The Mountain

9. Meltdown

10. Linger

11. How To Survive