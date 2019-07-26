Of Mice & Men detail new studio album Earth & Sky

Of Mice & Men have revealed that their new studio album will be released later this year.
The follow-up to 2018’s Defy is titled Earth & Sky – and it’ll arrive on September 27 through Rise Records.
To mark the announcement, Of Mice & Men have released a video for the title track, which can be watched below.
Vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley says: “Earth & Sky is a song about resilience. It's about understanding that you can rise above whatever it is that keeps trying to drag you down, no matter what.
“For me, a lot of the time, I'm writing about battling with my own mind. For you, it may be a person, or an obstacle, or a circumstance.
“Regardless of whatever it is that's trying relentlessly to drag you down, I hope this song empowers you to rise above it with authority, like it does me every time I sing it.”
Earth & Sky will also feature the tracks How To Survive and Mushroom Cloud, which the band revealed earlier this year.
Of Mice & Men will head out on tour across Europe throughout August.
Of Mice & Men: Earth & Sky
1. Gravedancer
2. As We Suffocate
3. Taste Of Regret
4. Mushroom Cloud
5. Pieces
6. Deceiver/Deceived
7. Earth & Sky
8. The Mountain
9. Meltdown
10. Linger
11. How To Survive
