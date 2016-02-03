Obscura stream Akroasis in full

Obscura have streamed their latest album Akroasis in full ahead of its official launch.
The band’s follow-up to 2011’s Omnivium will be released on February 5 via Relapse Records.
Frontman Steffen Kummerer said: “With Akroasis, we produced our grand opus featuring eight songs of fluent arrangements, odd time signatures never heard before in metal, and the most high end production in the history of the band.
“Without question Akroasis is the heaviest, most complex record we have made to date. We cannot wait to perform live again and bring this excellent music to stages around the globe.”
The album features guitarist Tom Geldschlager, who left the band during recording session back in July. He’s since been replaced by Rafael Trujillo.
Obscura Akroasis tracklist
- Sermon Of The Seven Suns
- The Monist
- Akroasis
- Ten Sepiroth
- Ode To The Sun
- Fractal Dimension
- Perpetual Infinity
- Weltseele
- Melos (deluxe vinyl bonus track)
- The Origin Of Primal Expression” (CD bonus track)
Obscura 2016 tour dates
Mar 30: Rome Traffic, Italy
Apr 01: Athens Fuzz Live Music Club, Greece
Apr 02: Thessaloniki Principal Theater, Greece
Apr 03: Sofia Club Mixtape 5, Bulgaria
Apr 04: Bucharest TY Events Hall, Romania
Apr 05: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Apr 06: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary
Apr 07: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic
Apr 08: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia
Apr 09: Katowice Mega Club, Poland
Apr 10: Wroclaw Alibi, Poland
Apr 12: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia
Apr 13: Tallinn Club Tapper, Estonia
Apr 17: Jakarta Hammersonic Open Air Festival, Indonesia
Apr 24: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Jul 24: Tel Aviv prog Stage Festival, Israel
Jul 28: Tolmin Metal Days Open Air Festival, Slovenia
Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Open Air Festival, Germany
Aug 21: Bretagne Motocultor Open Air Festival, France