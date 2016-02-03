Obscura stream Akroasis in full

Obscura have streamed their latest album Akroasis in full ahead of its official launch.

The band’s follow-up to 2011’s Omnivium will be released on February 5 via Relapse Records.

Frontman Steffen Kummerer said: “With Akroasis, we produced our grand opus featuring eight songs of fluent arrangements, odd time signatures never heard before in metal, and the most high end production in the history of the band.

“Without question Akroasis is the heaviest, most complex record we have made to date. We cannot wait to perform live again and bring this excellent music to stages around the globe.”

The album features guitarist Tom Geldschlager, who left the band during recording session back in July. He’s since been replaced by Rafael Trujillo.

Obscura Akroasis tracklist

Sermon Of The Seven Suns The Monist Akroasis Ten Sepiroth Ode To The Sun Fractal Dimension Perpetual Infinity Weltseele Melos (deluxe vinyl bonus track) The Origin Of Primal Expression” (CD bonus track)

Mar 30: Rome Traffic, Italy

Apr 01: Athens Fuzz Live Music Club, Greece

Apr 02: Thessaloniki Principal Theater, Greece

Apr 03: Sofia Club Mixtape 5, Bulgaria

Apr 04: Bucharest TY Events Hall, Romania

Apr 05: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Apr 06: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Apr 07: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Apr 08: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia

Apr 09: Katowice Mega Club, Poland

Apr 10: Wroclaw Alibi, Poland

Apr 12: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia

Apr 13: Tallinn Club Tapper, Estonia

Apr 17: Jakarta Hammersonic Open Air Festival, Indonesia

Apr 24: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Jul 24: Tel Aviv prog Stage Festival, Israel

Jul 28: Tolmin Metal Days Open Air Festival, Slovenia

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 21: Bretagne Motocultor Open Air Festival, France