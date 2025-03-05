"He’s back on the drugs, unreliable." Liam Gallagher suggests that the new Oasis line-up will include Peppa Pig, two close friends from Sesame Street, and a character from a cult 1970s TV show, but not Spongebob Squarepants

Since Liam and Noel Gallagher announced that they were reforming Oasis for a massive world tour in 2025, speculation has been rife as to who might be joining the brothers in the new-look band.

Now, Liam Gallagher has put an end to this speculation by revealing the new Oasis line-up, and it's fair to say that it isn't the line-up anyone was anticipating. There is no place in the band for former members Gem Archer, Bonehead, Andy Bell or Zak Starkey, but, in a left-field move, it appears that the Gallagher brothers have recruited Peppa Pig, two beloved Sesame Street characters, and a puppet from a cult 1970s UK kids TV show. Unless.... Liam Gallagher is just winding us up...

Gallagher took to his favourite social media platform, X, this morning, March 5, to clear up rumours as to the make-up of Oasis '25.

"Here we have it," the singer posted. "Peppa pig on drums Bert n Ernie on lead guitar n bass finger bobs on keyboard obv me n Rkid hope that clears everything up can’t wait to see you all who’s says RnR is dead LG x

Here we have it Peppa pig on drums Bert n Ernie on lead guitar n bass finger bobs on keyboard obv me n Rkid hope that clears everything up can’t wait to see you all who’s says RnR is dead LG xMarch 5, 2025

When one of Gallagher's followers, Karen Kelly, asked if Muppets character Miss Piggy is involved, Gallagher revealed that the popular porcine princess will be employed as Oasis' tour manager. Moreover, he also joked that her long-time friend Kermit The Frog might be involved in a less-legal capacity ("drug dealer").

When another follower enquired as to why Gallagher favourite Spongebob Squarepants has been overlooked, Liam suggested that the Bikini Bottom bottom resident is "back on the drugs unreliable."

In response to another follower who suggested that it would "make more sense" to have Animal from The Muppets on drums, Gallagher responded, "Only 1 animal in this band and it’s RKID he’s a TIGER".

In an attempt to introduce a touch of sanity to all this madness, another of Gallagher's X followers enquired, 'Babes what are you on about' to which LG replied, "Fuck knows but it’s more psychedelic than anything else out there at the moment".

Louder understands that not all Liam Gallagher's comments are to be taken at face value. Should an official Oasis line-up be announced, rest assured we will bring you that information with all haste.



