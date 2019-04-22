Nth Ascension to release new album in May

British prog rockers Nth Ascension will release their new album, Stranger Than Fiction, through Metatronic Records on May 31. The album, the band's third, has been mixed and mastered by Eric Gillette of the Neal Morse Band.

The album continues the band's Clanaan Chronicles storyline across three of its tracks, a concept that began on their 2014 debut Ascension Of Kings. This follows a story by Ten/Nth Ascension keyboard player Darrel Treece-Birch in the vein of Narnia/LOTR which sees the rescue/redemption of a tortured realm from an evil dictator by a Seventh Rider who ultimately ascends to be a prophesied King.

Stranger Than Fiction is the band's first release on new label Metatronic Records, with whom they signed earlier this year

Full tracklisting is:

1. The Opening

2. True Identity

3. Fire In The Sky

4. Reconciled

5. The Gathering (Clanaan pt7)

6. Journeys End (Clanaan pt8)

7. Lament (Clanaan pt9)

8. Sound To Light