“The industry often pits women against each other, and women’s voices are silenced worldwide. But we are still shouting from the rooftops!” Nova Twins share new single Soprano, reveal album details plus UK and Europe headline tour itinerary

By
published

Nova Twins say forthcoming third album Parasites & Butterflies is about “the bridge between chaos and beauty, embracing and accepting both sides”

Nova Twins
(Image credit: Jamie Waters)

Nova Twins have announced details of their upcoming third album Parasites & Butterflies, previewing the collection with a brand new single, Soprano.

The South London duo have also revealed the schedule for their next UK and European tour.

Produced by Rich Costey (Muse/Cave in), Parasites & Butterflies will emerge on August 29, via Marshall Records, and the duo - Amy Love and Georgia South - will embark on a headline tour in support of the album from September 17.

“Parasites & Butterflies is about the bridge between chaos and beauty, embracing and accepting both sides, the Twins say. “Supernova was about being superhuman in a time when we needed to be. With Parasites & Butterflies, we wanted to showcase something deeply human: how vulnerability can be as empowering as it is revealing in its honesty. By playing with opposites, light and shade, you can feel a contrast throughout the album. You’ll find songs that make you want to dance, cry, self-reflect, or even escape. Life is a constant balancing act, but the thrill of the unknown is what makes us feel truly alive.”

Having first given fans a first preview of the new record with lead single Monster, Love and South have now shared a second flavour of the 12-track collection with new single Soprano.

They say: “Soprano is a celebration of the power of women, especially when we unite. The industry often pits women against each other, and women's voices are silenced worldwide. But we are still shouting from the rooftops! This song aims to empower, encourage connection, and promote friendship, spreading 'boss energy' and lifting each other up.”

Nova Twins - Soprano (Official Audio) - YouTube Nova Twins - Soprano (Official Audio) - YouTube
Watch On

The band's headline tour will call at:

Sep 17: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Holland
Sep 18: Tilburg O13, Holland
Sep 19: Ghent Club Wintercircus, Belgium
Sep 21: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Sep 22: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany
Sep 23: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland
Sep 25: Prague Rock Café, Czech Republic
Sep 26: Munich Strom, Germany
Sep 27: Vienna Flex, Austria
Sep 29: Zürich Komplex Klub, Switzerland
Sep 30: Milan Santeria Toscana 31, Italy

Oct 01: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Oct 03: Barcelona La (2), Spain
Oct 04: Madrid Sala Villanos, Spain
Oct 06: Toulouse Le Rex, France
Oct 07: Angers Chabada, France
Oct 08: Paris Alhambra, France
Oct 10: Lille Le Grand Mix, France
Oct 11: Bristol SWX, UK
Oct 12: Glasgow SWG3 TV Studio, UK
Oct 14: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland
Oct 15: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Oct 17: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK
Oct 18: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

