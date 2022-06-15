Nova Twins go full Mortal Kombat in gnarly new video Choose Your Fighter

Nova Twins have unleashed their brand new single, Choose Your Fighter. The track is taken from their forthcoming album, Supernova, which is scheduled to arrive on June 17 via Marshall Records.

In a expertly edited, out-of-this-world video, Choose Your Fighter sees the London duo channel retro video games such as Mortal Kombat, as they take on some scary looking monsters in battle, all while a vicious soundtrack of unruly riffs plays out behind them.

The new single follows the previously-released Puzzles, Cleopatra, K.M.B and Antagonist.

“Choose Your Fighter is a motivational track" the band comment. "It’s got that go-get attitude that you need! There will always be obstacles thrown at you but this tune is about powering through, no matter what!”

Speaking about their forthcoming album, the band add: “It’s the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we’ve come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. Supernova is made of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

Nova Twins are amongst the heavier names playing this year's Glastonbury festival, which kicks off next week and will serve as the first Glasto to take place in three years following multiple pandemic-forced postponements. The band will be playing numerous times across the weekend at the festival.

Listen to Choose Your Fighter below.