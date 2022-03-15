Nova Twins announce UK shows in support of new album Supernova

London alt.rock duo Nova Twins have announced a short UK tour for November.

With the group's second album, Supernova, scheduled for a June 17 release via Marshall Records, the duo will play:

Nov 10: Glasgow St Luke's

Nov 11: Manchester Academy 2

Nov 12: London Electric Brixton



Speaking about their forthcoming the album, the follow-up to 2020‘s Who Are The Girls, Amy Love and Georgia South say, “Supernova is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. Supernova is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

The track listing for the album is as follow:



1. Power (Intro)

2. Antagonist

3. Cleopatra

4. K.M.B.

5. Fire & Ice

6. Puzzles

7. A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful

8. Toolbox

9. Choose Your Fighter

10. Enemy

11. Sleep Paralysis

The group released K.M.B. (aka Kill My Boyfriend) as a single last month. You can view its tongue-in-cheek video below: