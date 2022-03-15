Nova Twins announce UK shows in support of new album Supernova

By published

London alt.rock duo Nova Twins announce headline gigs in support of their forthcoming second album Supernova

Nova Twins
(Image credit: Corinne Cumming)

London alt.rock duo Nova Twins have announced a short UK tour for November.

With the group's second album, Supernova, scheduled for a June 17 release via Marshall Records, the duo will play:

Nov 10: Glasgow St Luke's
Nov 11: Manchester Academy 2
Nov 12: London Electric Brixton

See more

Speaking about their forthcoming the album, the follow-up to 2020‘s Who Are The Girls, Amy Love and Georgia South say, “Supernova is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. Supernova is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

The track listing for the album is as follow:

1. Power (Intro)
2. Antagonist
3. Cleopatra
4. K.M.B.
5. Fire & Ice
6. Puzzles
7. A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful
8. Toolbox
9. Choose Your Fighter
10. Enemy
11. Sleep Paralysis

The group released K.M.B. (aka Kill My Boyfriend) as a single last month. You can view its tongue-in-cheek video below:

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder and Metal Hammer. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.