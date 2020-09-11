Nothing launch new single Say Less as first taster of fourth album The Great Dismal

Nothing, Philadelphia’s premier post-shoegaze collective, will release their fourth album, The Great Dismal, via Relapse on October 30. As a taster, why not check out the album’s rather fine first single, Say Less?

Recorded during quarantine with producer Will Yip, who previously worked with the quartet on 2016’s Tired Of Tomorrow album, The Great Dismal is said to explore “existentialist themes of isolation, extinction, and human behaviour in the face of 2020’s vast wasteland.”

“The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants," says frontman Domenic Palermo. “The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can’t ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily.”

Guests featuring on the album harpist Mary Lattimore, classical musician Shelley Weiss, and singer/songwriter/producer Alex G.

Nothing: The Great Dismal tracklist

1. A Fabricated Life

2. Say less

3. April Ha Ha

4. Catch a Fade

5. Famine Asylum

6. Bernie Sanders

7. In Blueberry

8. Memories

9. Blue Mecca

10. Just a Story

11. Ask The Rust