Northlane return with Node

Northlane will release their third album Node on July 24 via UNFD, it’s been confirmed.
The follow-up to 2013’s Singularity will be the first with vocalist Marcus Bridge, who took over frontman duties from Adrian Fitipaldes in November. The former singer was forced to step down as a result of voice problems.
Bridge, bassist Alex Milovic, drummer Nic Pettersen and guitarists Jonathon Deiley and Josh Smith will play Download on June 13 and have also released a promo of album track Obelisk. Hear it below.
Node is described as being “fuelled by passion and anger” with a statement adding: “Everything from the title and the lyrics to the way the band came together to produce their best record yet stands as a hymn to the simple power of human connection.”
The album is now available to pre-order on CD, vinyl, digital formats and in a limited-edition box set which features 11 7” vinyl pressings and instrumental B-sides. All orders grant instant access to Obelisk.
NODE TRACKLIST
- Soma 2. Obelisk 3. Node 4. Ohm 5. Nameless 6. Rot 7. Leech 8. Impulse 9. Weightless 10. Ra 11. Animate