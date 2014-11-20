Northlane return with new singer

Following a public audition that saw nearly 2000 hopefuls apply to front Northlane, Marcus Bridge came out on top and new single Rot is the first official release.

Northlane released an official statement following the appointment of Marcus that said “We vowed to find the most unique talent we could, and someone that could help us expand on our sound. Northlane has always been about progression, and we saw our situation as an opportunity. This was never going to be easy, but we took a leap of faith and made the only decision that felt right. And we feel the results will show you just how good our music can be.”

Bridge now has the task of a mammoth 21-show tour across Europe supporting metalcore powerhouse Parkway Drive at the following cities:

Sat 29 Nov: Stockholm, Sweden Sun 30 Nov: Heden, Sweden Mon 1 Dec: Copenhagen, Denmark Tue 2 Dec: Berlin, Germany Wed 3 Dec: Offenbach Am Main, Germany Thu 4 Dec: Prague, Czech Republic Fri 5 Dec: Munich, Germany Sat 6 Dec: Budapest, Hungary Sun 7 Dec: Wien, Austria Mon 8 Dec: Bologna, Italy Tue 9 Dec: Zurich, Switzerland Wed 10 Dec: Deinze, Belgium Thu 11 Dec: Tilburg, Netherlands Fri 12 Dec: London, United Kingdom Sat 13 Dec: Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom Mon 15 Dec: Nottingham, United Kingdom Tue 16 Dec: Bristol, United Kingdom Wed 17 Dec: Manchester, United Kingdom Thu 18 Dec: Paris, France Sat 20 Dec: Leipzig, Germany Sun 21 Dec: Hamburg, Germany