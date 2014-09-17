Northlane singer had to quit over voice stress

Departed Northlane frontman Adrian Fitipaldes has confirmed he had to quit as a result of voice problems.

He says his performance issues led to physical and mental stress – and he didn’t enjoy being in the band any more.

The Australian metalcore outfit announced his decision earlier this week, citing health concerns for his departure.

Now Fitipaldes reports: “For the majority of my career in Northlane I had been experiencing severe vocal issues. My voice had fully blown out more times than I could count, and over time has reduced my endurance to the point where any screaming at all takes a toll on my voice.

“It became increasingly difficult to manage the situation and started becoming a real source of stress, physically and mental. Sadly it got to a point where I wasn’t able to enjoy the dream we had worked so hard to realise.

“Northlane will continue as a band without me – and I have no doubt they will achieve even greater feats of creativity and songwriting. I wish my brothers all the best in their future endeavours. This isn’t the end, but rather a new beginning.”

He thanks his former colleagues for “all the wonderful and crazy experiences” they shared and adds: “Being in Northlane directly influenced the person I am today. I am proud of who I’ve become.”

Fitipaldes plans to concentrate on his poetry and photography, and doesn’t rule out his own musical project. He concludes: “Follow your heart, chase your dreams and do what makes you happy. Life is too short to live any other way.”

Northlane, who released second album Singularity last year, will tour the UK in December as planned – although a replacement frontman has yet to be announced.

Dec 12: London Roundhouse

Dec 13: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 15: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 17: Manchester O2 Academy