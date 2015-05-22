GALLERY: In The Studio With Northlane

The Aussie metalcore crew Northlane recently completed recording new album Node and we’ve got a nifty little gallery of it happening!

Titled Node it’s the follow-up to 2013’s barnstormer of a record Singularity and the first record with new vocalist Marcus Bridge. There’s no definite release date as yet, but it’s slated for July and with a Download festival performance just around the corner, we might hear new material sooner rather than later!