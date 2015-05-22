Trending

GALLERY: In The Studio With Northlane

By ()

Step inside the studio with Northlane as they work on album number three

The Aussie metalcore crew Northlane recently completed recording new album Node and we’ve got a nifty little gallery of it happening!

Titled Node it’s the follow-up to 2013’s barnstormer of a record Singularity and the first record with new vocalist Marcus Bridge. There’s no definite release date as yet, but it’s slated for July and with a Download festival performance just around the corner, we might hear new material sooner rather than later!

Image 1 of 16

Image 2 of 16

Image 3 of 16

Image 4 of 16

Image 5 of 16

Image 6 of 16

Image 7 of 16

Image 8 of 16

Image 9 of 16

Image 10 of 16

Image 11 of 16

Image 12 of 16

Image 13 of 16

Image 14 of 16

Image 15 of 16

Image 16 of 16

See more Metal Hammer features