GALLERY: In The Studio With Northlane

The Aussie metalcore crew Northlane recently completed recording new album Node and we’ve got a nifty little gallery of it happening!
Titled Node it’s the follow-up to 2013’s barnstormer of a record Singularity and the first record with new vocalist Marcus Bridge. There’s no definite release date as yet, but it’s slated for July and with a Download festival performance just around the corner, we might hear new material sooner rather than later!
