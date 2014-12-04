Fat Mike to stage punk musical

NOFX mainman Fat Mike has revealed plans to stage a punk musical entitled Home Street Home, co-created with “professional pervert” Soma Snakeoil.

He’ll release the concept album soundtrack on February 10 via his Fat Wreck Chords label, before the theatrical production is launched.

He describes the work as “a story of survival and love among runaway teenagers living on the streets.” It’s told through the eyes of 16-year-old Sue, and it’s based on real-life experiences of the authors. The record includes contributions by members of Alkaline Trio, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, No Use For A Name, Descendents and many others.

Fat Mike says: “Ever since I saw Rocky Horror when I was eight I’ve been intrigued by musicals. Well, not all musicals – just ones that break the mould. Luckily, I found Soma Snakeoil, who loves breaking things as much as I do. This is fucking fun!”

Snakeoil describes herself as a “writer, director, professional dominatrix, fetish movie star, educator and loving mother,” and “a professional pervert, who prefers to spend her time on BDSM related, sex-positive projects.”

Their third collaborator is Jeff Marx, who co-wrote Broadway musical Avenue Q. The stage show is to be directed by award-winner Richard Israel.

Home Street Home Original Studio Recordings tracklist