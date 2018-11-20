Nita Strauss shares video for her explosive new track Mariana Trench

Nita Strauss has released a video for her track Mariana Trench.

It features on the Alice Cooper guitarist’s debut solo album Controlled Chaos, which launched last week via Sumerian Records.

Mariana Trench might be familiar to wrestling fans, as it was the official theme song of the WWE NXT War Games that took place last weekend at The Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Strauss appeared on the pre-show panel and also played superstar Shinsuke Nakamura into the ring at this year’s Wrestlemania and opened the Evolution event with Lzzy Hale.

Speaking about the album, Strauss said: “From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind.”

Strauss also previously reported that focusing on Controlled Chaos gave her the opportunity to reconnect on the music that inspired her to start playing guitar.

She added: “I started playing guitar because of instrumental guitar music. All my real heroes made instrumental albums.

“All my own career has been spent playing in bands, but I never forgot that dream of what inspired me to pick up the guitar in the first place.”