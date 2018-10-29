Watch Lzzy Hale and Nita Strauss open the show at WWE Evolution

On October 28, WWE made history. Live in New York, at the Nassau Coliseum, WWE held their first ever all-women pay-per-view event, dubbed WWE Evolution.

The night of action saw Superstars from past and present face off in the squared circle. From icons of the Attitude Era in Lita, Trish Stratus, Ivory and Molly Holly, to the top women of today in Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Ronda Rousey, WWE Evolution was a celebration of women's wrestling through the years and that it is finally being recognised and appreciated on a global scale.

And how do you open such an event? With two bona fide rock 'n' roll heroines! Nita Strauss and Lzzy Hale kickstarted WWE Evolution with a special live performance, showing the WWE Universe how it's done.

Take a look!