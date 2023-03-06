Nita Strauss is going to be rejoining Alice Cooper for his 2023 US tour dates

Nita Strauss is set to rejoin Alice Cooper's band for his upcoming US tour dates. After spending 2022 playing in Demi Lovato's live band after an eight-year stint with Alice, a statement issued by his management confirms that she is returning to the fold for his packed schedule.



Those tour dates will include the 'Too Close For Comfort' headline tour, a string of dates with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard and a co-headline tour with Rob Zombie titled 'Freaks On Parade'.



Alice had this to say in the statement: “She back! Nita asked for a leave of absence to work with someone else, something I always encourage my band members to do. I like them to challenge themselves and try new things. I’m thankful to my old friend Kane Roberts for stepping up and filling in for her, but she’ll be back with us for the new tour that starts up in late April. It’s going to be great to have her back.”

And Nita added this: “From the studio to the stage, it’s always an immense honour to make music with Alice Cooper!! I’m very excited to be rejoining the band on the road for the 2023 dates, and so I’ll see you on the road in April. Let the nightmare return!”



You can check out the full list of dates where you will be able to catch the pair doing what they do best below.



'TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT' HEADLINE TOUR



Apr 28: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort, MI

Apr 29: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Apr 30: Hershey The Hershey Theater, PA

May 02: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

May 03: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

May 05: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom, MN

May 06: Bemidji Sanford Center, MN

May 07: Sioux City Tyson Events Center, IA

May 09: Champaign State Farm Center, IL

May 10: Louisville Louisville Palace Theater, KY

May 13: Knoxville The Tennessee Theatre, TN

May 14: Spartanburg Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, SC

May 15: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

May 17: Shreveport Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

May 18: Biloxi Beau Rivage Theatre, MS

May 20: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL



WITH DEF LEPPARD + MÖTLEY CRÜE

Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

CO-HEADLINE Freaks On Parade TOUR WITH ROB ZOMBIE

Aug 24: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Tampa Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 27: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 29: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek, NC

Aug 30: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Sep 01: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 02: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Sep 05: Clarkston Pinke Knob Amphitheatre, MA

Sep 06: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 08: Scranton The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain, PA

Sep 09: Wantagh Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach, NY

Sep 10: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Sep 12: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 15: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheatre, KS

Sep 16: Englewood Fiddler’s Green, CO

Sep 19: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 20: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 22: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 23: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Sep 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ



Nita has also spent the last year releasing music of her own. Here's the stunning The Wolf You Feed with Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz.



And here she is performing 29 with Demi Lovato on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.