Cobain: Montage Of Heck trailer released

A trailer for the upcoming Kurt Cobain documentary has been released, featuring poignant footage from throughout the late Nirvana frontman’s life.

The clip for Montage Of Heck opens with the musician as a two-year-old boy, blowing out his birthday candles and saying: “I’m Kurt Cobain.”

Video of the late grunge icon and his wife Courtney Love with infant daughter Frances Bean also features in the trailer, exclusively issued via Yahoo.

The documentary – the first authorised production about his life – premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on January 24. It receives its public debut on May 4 via US cable network HBO and a cinema release will follow.

This week, director Brett Morgen revealed that a previously unheard 12-minute track written and performed by Cobain would appear on the soundtrack.