Grohl could still be in Cobain movie

Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl is absent from upcoming Kurt Cobain movie Montage Of Heck – but the director says that could still change.

Brett Morgen interviewed the Foo Fighters frontman for the film, but didn’t have time to add it to the version shown at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.

He tells Billboard: “We had a locked print. Trying to re-edit a film with a new interview in 10 days is kind of difficult.

“This is the picture I wanted – I didn’t want there to be a lot of people in the film.”

But he adds: “I hope we’ll see a version with Grohl some time.”

The moviemaker aimed to make a film for Cobain’s daughter and co-producer Frances Bean, saying: “She is the glue. Frances and I share the same vision of what this should be. People associated with Nirvana, Dave and Krist wanted to do this for Frances.”

