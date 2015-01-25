Cobain: Montage Of Heck preview

Director Brett Morgan has released the first visual preview of the upcoming Nirvana documentary Cobain: Montage Of Heck.

The first fully-authorised Kurt Cobain film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Saturday; it will debut at The Berlin International Film Festival next month ahead of its UK release in April and US television premiere on cable network HBO on May 4.

Morgan tweeted: “Here’s a first look at some of the animation in #montageofheck.”

The animated image shows Cobain leaving his home under a dark, gloomy sky.

He added: “The cell animation in Montage of Heck was painted by hand by the supremely talented @HiskoHulsing.”

Joining Morgan to oversee the project as executive producer is the late Nirvana singer’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.

Montage Of Heck will feature unreleased songs by the Nirvana leader, as well access to Cobain’s archives – home to his never-before-seen home movies, recordings, artwork, photography, journals, demos, personal archives and songbooks.

While the singer’s widow, Courtney Love, is not involved in the documentary, she is planning a biopic that will begin filming later this year.