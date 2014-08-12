Nirvana cost me $27m says Love

Courtney Love says she has spent $27million of Nirvana royalties down the years – mostly defending lawsuits.

The Hole frontwoman and widow of Kurt Cobain insists she is financially stable even without the Nirvana cash, but adds she has spent vast sums of the royalties accrued by her late husband.

She tells the Sydney Daily Telegraph: “I lost about $27m (£16m). I know that’s a lifetime of money to most people, but I’m a big girl, it’s rock ‘n’ roll, it’s Nirvana money, I had to let it go. I make enough to live on, I’m financially solvent, I focus on what I make now.”

Love, 50, says she is still fighting various libel cases that she blames on prescription drugs – Tweeting while under the influence has landed her in hot water, she says.

And she also revealed she turned to cocaine and eventually crack to help her keep track of her money. She adds: “I had to run very fast to look after my money and I felt cocaine helped me do that. So I started taking cocaine and that turned into nine months of crack.”

Recently Love revealed work on a biopic on Cobain’s life would start within the next 12 months.