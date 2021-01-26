Nine Inch Nails share new video for Fashion, featuring former Bowie band members

One of the highlights of the recent A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! concert was Nine Inch Nails’ performance of Bowie’s 1980 single Fashion. Now Rolling Live Studios have shared a new cut of the performance, to include the the Bowie alumni band members who played alongside Trent Reznor, Mariqueen Maandig Reznor and Atticus Ross.



Offering an insight into the making of the video, Rolling Live Studios say: “Even with COVID restrictions leaving us with a limited crew, the show went on and received great reviews and reception. We worked with the NIN creative camp after the concert livestream cutting together this performance to include the Bowie alumni band members who played with Trent, Mariqueen and Atticus - this is the performance we wanted everyone to see during the livestream and are thrilled you get the chance to now do so.”



Viewers are also encouraged to make a donation to the event charity, Save The Children.

The full list of performers featured in the video is: Trent Reznor (vocals), Mariqueen Maandig Reznor (backing vocals), Atticus Ross (programming, arranging, and mixing), Mike Garson (piano) Carlos Alomar (guitar), Gerry Leonard (guitar), Mark Plati (bass), Sterling Campbell (drums) and Catherine Russell (backing vocals).

Trent Reznor recently paid tribute to Bowie for his friendship and guidance during dark periods of Reznor’s life.

“What really left the biggest impression on me was there I was in a bad state of addiction and kind of going down the toilet,” Reznor said. “And he was on the other end to have come out of it. And there were the few kind of big brother / fatherly times where he’d call me aside and kind of get on my shit: You need to get your shit together. It doesn’t have to end up down there.