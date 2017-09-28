Nikki Sixx and Boy George team up for new TV show

Nikki Sixx has been named as one of the musical mentors on a brand new Canadian TV show titled The Launch.

The six-part series will see Sixx and a number of artists from various musical backgrounds team up with unsigned talent in an attempt to create a hit song.

Joining Sixx as mentors on the show are artists including Boy George, Shania Twain, Fergie, Alessia Cara, Julia Michaels and Jennifer Nettles.

Bell Media president Randy Lennox says: “We have assembled some of the most gifted and highly decorated talent in the music industry today to skyrocket The Launch into a new stratosphere of experience for both the emerging artists appearing on the series and for viewers across the country.

“We look forward to watching the emerging artists draw from the cumulative wealth of knowledge and experience that our mentors represent, and the sheer excitement of watching these musical industry powerhouses place their imprint on music’s next big songs.”

In each hour-long episode, a group of unsigned talent will be mentored in the creation of a new original song by Sixx and the other established artists. It’s expected to air in 2018, with further details to be revealed in due course.

