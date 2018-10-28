Nik Turner to hook up with Hawklords on November tour

Nik Turner will join Hawklords on their forthcoming UK tour this November.

Hawklords, who release a brand new album, Brave New Worlds, on Friday, are touring to support the album in the year that sees the 40th anniversary of the original Hawklords album 25 Years On, the 30th anniversary of Robert Calvert's death and a decade since Hawklords, now featuring former Hawkwind bassist Harvey Bainbridge and guitarist Jerry Richards, reformed.

Nik Turner, who will be supporting Killing Joke on their 40th anniversary tour in Leeds (Nov 3) and Newcastle (Nov 4) with his Space Ritual outfit, will join up with Hawklords from November 6. He was last in a Hawkwind line-up with Bainbridge back in 1985.

Hawklords and Turner will play:

Hull Welly - November 6

Newcastle Cluny - 7

Edinburgh Bannemans - 8

Chester Live Rooms - 9

Pwllhelli HRH Prog - 10

Sutton-in-Ashfield The Diamond - 11

Nottingham The Maze - 14

Southampton The 1865 - 20

Milton Keynes The Crauford Arms - 21

Norwich Brickmakers - 22

Skipton Town Hall - 24

Sheffield Fusion - 25

Brighton Prince Albert - 27

London Boston Music Rooms - 28

Pershore Iron Road - 29

Tickets are available from the venues and from the usual online ticket sellers.