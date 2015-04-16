Nik Turner issues promo for Hypernova

Nik Turner has released a video for his new track Hypernova, taken from his upcoming album Space Fusion Odyssey.

Hypernova features guest appearances from Robby Krieger of The Doors and former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland.

The former Hawkwind man releases the album in July via Purple Pyramid Records. Jazz drummer Billy Cobham, Steve Hillage and Gilli Smyth of Gong, Soft Machine’s John Etheridge and Amon Duul II founder John Weinzierl also guest on the record.

Hawkwind recently released box set This Is Your Captain Speaking… Your Captain Is Dead which contains their first five studio albums, two live albums and a compilation of singles.