Hawkwind revisit early period with 11-disc box set

Hawkwind have confirmed the launched of an 11-disc box set covering their formative years.
This Is Your Captain Speaking… Your Captain Is Dead contains their first five studio albums, two live albums and a compilation of singles.
Parlophone Records say: “On January 28, 1970, Hawkwind – Dave Brock, Mick Slattery, Nik Turner, Terry Ollis, Dik Mik, and John A. Harrison – signed to Liberty Records. Slattery left soon after, to be replaced by Huw Lloyd-Langton, and the banded record their first, self-titled, album at Trident Studios in London.
“The period from 1970 to 1974 proved to be a busy time, seeing several lineup changes, the rise to prominence of a certain Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, the ingenious Space Ritual Tour – and a peculiar ban from BBC recording sessions. This box set celebrates that period.”
This Is Your Captain Speaking… is released on March 23 and it’s available for pre-order now.
CD 1: Hawkwind
Hurry on Sundown
The Reason Is?
Be Yourself
Paranoia – Part 1
Paranoia – Part 2
Seeing It As You Really Are
Mirror of Illusion
CD 2: In Search Of Space
You Shouldn’t Do That
You Know You’re Only Dreaming
Master Of The Universe
We Took The Wrong Step Years Ago
Adjust Me
Children of the Sun
CDs 3 & 4: Greasy Truckers Party (2 CD)
Announcement/Apology
This Is Your Captain Speaking (breakdown)
This Is Your Captain Speaking
You Shouldn’t Do That
The Awakening
Master Of the Universe
Paranoia
Earth Calling
Silver Machine
Welcome To The Future
Born To Go
Brainstorm (Jam)
End Announcement
Bonus tracks:
Master Of The Universe (Original 1972 LP mix)
Born To Go (Original 1972 LP mix)
**CD 5: Doremi Fasol Latido **
Brainstorm
Space Is Deep
One Change
Lord Of Light
Down Through the Night
Time We Left This World Today
The Watcher
CDs 6 & 7: The Space Ritual Alive (2 CD)
Earth Calling
Born To Go
Down Through The Night
The Awakening
Lord Of Light
Black Corridor
Space Is Deep
Electronic No. 1
Orgone Accumulator
Upside Down
10 Seconds Of Forever
Brainstorm
Seven By Seven
Sonic Attack
Time We Left This World Today
Master Of the Universe
Welcome To the Future
CD 8: Hall Of The Mountain Grill
The Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear in Smoke)
Wind of Change
D-Rider
Web Weaver
You’d Better Believe It
Hall of the Mountain Grill
Lost Johnny
Goat Willow
Paradox
CDs 9 & 10: 1999 Party (2 CD)
Intro/Standing On The Edge
Brainbox Pollution
It’s So Easy
You Know You’re Only Dreaming
Veterans Of A Thousand Psychic Wars
Brainstorm
Seven By Seven
The Watcher
The Awakening
Paradox
You’d Better Believe It
Psychedelic Warlords
D-Rider
Sonic Attack
Master Of The Universe
Welcome To The Future
CD 11: Of Time & Stars – The Singles
Hurry On Sundown (mono single version)
Mirror Of Illusion (mono single edit version)
Silver Machine (original single mix)
Seven By Seven (original single mix)
Lord Of Light (single mix)
Born To Go (live single version edit)
Urban Guerilla
Brainbox Pollution
You’d Better Believe It (single version edit)
Paradox (remix single edit)
Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear In Smoke)
It’s So Easy
Seven By Seven (live Space Ritual single edit)
Silver Machine (Roadhawks single mix)
Seven By Seven (remixed single version)