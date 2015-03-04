Hawkwind revisit early period with 11-disc box set

Hawkwind have confirmed the launched of an 11-disc box set covering their formative years.

This Is Your Captain Speaking… Your Captain Is Dead contains their first five studio albums, two live albums and a compilation of singles.

Parlophone Records say: “On January 28, 1970, Hawkwind – Dave Brock, Mick Slattery, Nik Turner, Terry Ollis, Dik Mik, and John A. Harrison – signed to Liberty Records. Slattery left soon after, to be replaced by Huw Lloyd-Langton, and the banded record their first, self-titled, album at Trident Studios in London.

“The period from 1970 to 1974 proved to be a busy time, seeing several lineup changes, the rise to prominence of a certain Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, the ingenious Space Ritual Tour – and a peculiar ban from BBC recording sessions. This box set celebrates that period.”

This Is Your Captain Speaking… is released on March 23 and it’s available for pre-order now.

CD 1: Hawkwind

Hurry on Sundown The Reason Is? Be Yourself Paranoia – Part 1 Paranoia – Part 2 Seeing It As You Really Are Mirror of Illusion

CD 2: In Search Of Space

You Shouldn’t Do That You Know You’re Only Dreaming Master Of The Universe We Took The Wrong Step Years Ago Adjust Me Children of the Sun

CDs 3 & 4: Greasy Truckers Party (2 CD)

Announcement/Apology This Is Your Captain Speaking (breakdown) This Is Your Captain Speaking You Shouldn’t Do That The Awakening Master Of the Universe Paranoia Earth Calling Silver Machine Welcome To The Future Born To Go Brainstorm (Jam) End Announcement

Bonus tracks:

Master Of The Universe (Original 1972 LP mix) Born To Go (Original 1972 LP mix)

**CD 5: Doremi Fasol Latido **

Brainstorm Space Is Deep One Change Lord Of Light Down Through the Night Time We Left This World Today The Watcher

CDs 6 & 7: The Space Ritual Alive (2 CD)

Earth Calling Born To Go Down Through The Night The Awakening Lord Of Light Black Corridor Space Is Deep Electronic No. 1 Orgone Accumulator Upside Down 10 Seconds Of Forever Brainstorm Seven By Seven Sonic Attack Time We Left This World Today Master Of the Universe Welcome To the Future

CD 8: Hall Of The Mountain Grill

The Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear in Smoke) Wind of Change D-Rider Web Weaver You’d Better Believe It Hall of the Mountain Grill Lost Johnny Goat Willow Paradox

CDs 9 & 10: 1999 Party (2 CD)

Intro/Standing On The Edge Brainbox Pollution It’s So Easy You Know You’re Only Dreaming Veterans Of A Thousand Psychic Wars Brainstorm Seven By Seven The Watcher The Awakening Paradox You’d Better Believe It Psychedelic Warlords D-Rider Sonic Attack Master Of The Universe Welcome To The Future

CD 11: Of Time & Stars – The Singles