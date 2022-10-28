Floor Jansen recovering well from breast cancer surgery

Nightwish singer Floor Jansen has told fans she's recovering well from breast cancer surgery.

Jansen revealed earlier this week that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that her prognosis was "very good."

Today she has confirmed the surgery went well.

In a social media post, Jansen says: "The tumor removal surgery went well without any surprises. I’m recovering well and should be up and about soon.

"It will take a few weeks to know what the findings are regarding the tumor and lymph node that will be tested. I’ll keep you posted."

She went on to thank the medical staff who have taken care of her since her diagnosis.

She adds: "I want to use this opportunity to thank the medical staff that took care of me. All done with so much care, empathy, and professionalism!

"I felt completely safe in your capable hands! You all are troopers, and not just in the hospital I went to, but worldwide. Thank you for all you do!"

Announcing her diagnosis this week, Jansen said she was hopeful of being well enough to take part in Nightwish's upcoming European tour.

Nightwish 2022 European tour

Nov 22: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Nov 23: Dublin 3Arena

Nov 25: GER Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle

Nov 27: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Nov 18: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Nov 30: FRA Paris Accor Arena

Dec 1: GER Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome

Dec 2: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal

Dec 4: AUS Vienna Stadthalle

Dec 5: GER Munich Olympiahalle

Dec 6: ITA Milan Lorenzini District

Dec 9: GER Frankfurt Festhalle

Dec 10: GER Bamberg Brose Arena

Dec 12: GER Hamburg Barclays Arena

Dec 13: GER Leipzig QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

Dec 14: POL Gliwice Arena

Dec 16: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion

Dec 18: GER Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Dec 20: HUN Budapest, Sportarena

Dec 21: CZE Prague O2 Arena