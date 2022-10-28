Floor Jansen recovering well from breast cancer surgery

Nightwish singer Floor Jansen has told fans she's recovering well from breast cancer surgery.
Jansen revealed earlier this week that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that her prognosis was "very good."
Today she has confirmed the surgery went well.
In a social media post, Jansen says: "The tumor removal surgery went well without any surprises. I’m recovering well and should be up and about soon.
"It will take a few weeks to know what the findings are regarding the tumor and lymph node that will be tested. I’ll keep you posted."
She went on to thank the medical staff who have taken care of her since her diagnosis.
She adds: "I want to use this opportunity to thank the medical staff that took care of me. All done with so much care, empathy, and professionalism!
"I felt completely safe in your capable hands! You all are troopers, and not just in the hospital I went to, but worldwide. Thank you for all you do!"
Announcing her diagnosis this week, Jansen said she was hopeful of being well enough to take part in Nightwish's upcoming European tour.
Nightwish 2022 European tour
Nov 22: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Nov 23: Dublin 3Arena
Nov 25: GER Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle
Nov 27: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
Nov 18: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
Nov 30: FRA Paris Accor Arena
Dec 1: GER Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome
Dec 2: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal
Dec 4: AUS Vienna Stadthalle
Dec 5: GER Munich Olympiahalle
Dec 6: ITA Milan Lorenzini District
Dec 9: GER Frankfurt Festhalle
Dec 10: GER Bamberg Brose Arena
Dec 12: GER Hamburg Barclays Arena
Dec 13: GER Leipzig QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA
Dec 14: POL Gliwice Arena
Dec 16: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion
Dec 18: GER Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Dec 20: HUN Budapest, Sportarena
Dec 21: CZE Prague O2 Arena