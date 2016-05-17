Nightwish offer advice to fledgling bands

Nightwish have offered advice to young bands trying to get a foothold in the music industry.

The group have been instrumental in promoting symphonic metal since they formed in Finland in 1996 – with their most recent album Endless Forms Most Beautiful being favourable received across the world.

And when asked what help he’d offer bands starting out their careers, keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen says having the “fire” and the “passion” to make music is paramount.

He tells The Cut: “Do music for the right reasons. You really need to have the passion and the fire inside of you to either write songs or play – but that needs to be there.

“After that, find a big bunch of trustworthy people who take care of the side of the business that you don’t want to dive into. Don’t try and control everything.”

Singer Floor Jansen reflects: “I would like to have told myself to be patient and to realise what aspects of what I do are my best and to focus on that – and to acknowledge the things I’m not so good at and to let that be done by someone who is.”

Last month, Holopainen said the band had the next four years planned out and were planning on taking 12 months off following the conclusion of their current touring schedule, which includes an appearance at the Download festival on June 12.

May 18: Nizhniy Novgorod Ds Profsoyuzov, Russia

May 20: Moskva Crocus City hall, Russia

May 22: Minsk MKCPK Arena, Belarus

May 24: St Petersburg Yubileiny Palace, Russia

May 27: Munich Rockavaria, Germany

May 28: Gelsenkirchen Rock Im Revier, Germany

Jun 01: Kosice Amphitheatre, Slovakia

Jun 03: Pilsen Metalfest Open Air, Czech Republic

Jun 05: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 08: Rome Postepay Rock In Roma, Italy

Jun 10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 30: Seinajoki Provinssi, Finland

Jul 02: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 20: Jamsa Himos park, Finland

Aug 26: Zyrakow Czad Festival, Poland

Sep 08: Lisbon Coliseu, Poland

Sep 10: Madrid Barclaycard Arena

Sep 14: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria

Oct 09: Tokyo Loud Park Festival, Japan

