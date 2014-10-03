Nightwish music will 'startle' fans

Troy Donockley has predicted some of Tuomas Holopainen’s material on the next Nightwish album is going to startle fans.

The band are currently at work recording the follow-up to Imaginaerum, their first with Donockley and vocalist Floor Jansen confirmed as full-time members.

In the latest studio update video Donockley says: “Tuomas writes really challenging parts, especially for the pipes. It’s always nice to push the boundaries.

“It’s progressive in its outlook. It’s a lot different to Imaginaerum, although it’s still absolutely Nightwish. There’s probably some parts that will startle people – but it’s not going to be cheesy. It sticks to its roots.”

Jansen praises bandleader Holopainen’s ability to bring the best out in his colleagues, saying: “He’s triggering me to do new things, to find new sounds and borders. Usually it just fits – you can hear it in your head, as he must have when he was writing it. That’s what’s so great about him – he can do that in his mind.”

The band’s eighth album is expected early next year. Drummer Jukka Nevalainen decided to “step aside” for health reasons and has been replaced by Wintersun’s Kai Hahto in the studio. It’s not been confirmed who will be behind the kit for the world tour that kicks off in April – including Nightwish’s first-ever cruise concert.