Nightwish detail limited-edition vinyl

Nightwish have made upcoming album Endless Forms Most Beautiful available to pre-order as a limited-edition splatter-effect double LP.

Only 750 copies of the magenta and silver vinyl pressing will be made available exclusively through Newbury Comics.

Their eighth studio outing is launched on March 30 via Nuclear Blast – their first with frontwoman Floor Jansen. Bassist Marco Hietala recently praised the singer for her work ethic after she attended studio sessions from day one.

He revealed: “When we got together for the rehearsals, she was the first vocalist to come in on day one and start doing her stuff. It gave us a better view of the songs.”

Other versions of Endless Forms Most Beautiful are also available to pre-order through Nuclear Blast.

The band recently launched a promo for album track Elan and have lined up one UK date for December 19 at London’s Wembley Arena. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Endless Forms Most Beautiful tracklist