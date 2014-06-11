Nicks can't play her own songs

Stevie Nicks admits there are only two songs she's ready to play on piano – because she doesn't practise often enough.

Fleetwood Mac classic track Rhiannon is one, while the other is 1985 solo piece Has Anybody Ever Written Anything For You?

Those were the songs she performed during her appearance on US TV show American Horror Story: Coven earlier this year.

Nicks recently told a panel discussion connected with the series: “There’s really only those two songs that I play all the time. If there’s a piano in the room, or if I’m at home, I’ll sit down and I’ll play those songs.”

That was one of the reasons she suggested them when she was invited to appear. “They were really happy with that, and I was glad,” she admits.

“It’s very hard for me to go back and pick up songs that you’d think I know so well. If I’m just going to sing them over a track or with a band, I do. But when it comes to actually playing it’s not so good, because I don’t practise all the time.”

Nicks last month revealed she was nearing completion on a solo album tentatively entitled 24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault, which she hopes to release later this year.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac are working on their first record with Christine McVie since she ended her retirement and rejoined the band.

Stevie Nicks panel discussion