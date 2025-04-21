“I’m always on a song hunt,” Bonnie Raitt told Classic Rock in 2022.

With her keen ear, adventurous spirit and serious gift for interpretation, the flame-haired artist has spent the past five decades inhabiting the songs of contemporary writers such as Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Richard Thompson and John Hiatt, alongside old blues masters like Willie Dixon and Mississippi Fred McDowell.

“I don’t really have a way to say what makes a song perfect for me,” Raitt says. “Part of it is looking for something that I haven’t done before. And I love all the cross-pollenisation of styles. That’s where the thrill is.”

Born in 1949, Raitt grew up in a family that was tuned in to great songs. Her mother was a professional pianist. Her father was a celebrated Broadway star, who created iconic roles in Carousel and Oklahoma! When Bonnie was eight, she got a Stella guitar for Christmas and was hooked.

By the time she was a student at Harvard in the late 1960s, her talent for playing folk and blues music was intertwined with a major in social relations and African studies, plus an immersion in counter-culture politics. She dropped out in her third year, and began opening shows for artists such as Muddy Waters, Son House and John Lee Hooker.

“They all became personal friends of mine,” Raitt says of the classic blues singers. “But they’ve been passing away since I’ve been in my twenties. It’s like losing a whole slew of relatives that you got very close to. But it makes me even more grateful to be able to continue the tradition. There are times in my shows where my vibrato or a lick will feel like I’m channeling Fred McDowell or Lowell George, two other friends I lost a long time ago. They’re right there with me.”

Fittingly for a musician steeped in the blues, Raitt’s five-decade, twenty-one-album career has had many commercial peaks and valleys, through seasons of alcohol abuse and depression. She’s survived it all with grace and grit, and continues to trust in the music to lead her on.

“I was never constrained by whether or not I’d have a hit record,” she says. “I never wanted to be in that race. And I’m really glad we aren’t put in a box any more, and we can just breathe and be album artists again. For me, the excitement of mixing R&B, rock’n’roll, country and blues, that’s what’s always appealed to me.”

Nick Of Time (Capitol, 1989) Nine albums into her career, Raitt came to a crossroads. She was almost 40 years old, at the end of a relationship, drinking too much, and she’d been dropped by her label – “a complete emotional, physical and spiritual breakdown,” she called it. All that set the stage for her Don Was-produced phoenix rise Nick Of Time, with songs about love, aging and redemption. By turns sexual (Love Letter), playful (Thing Called Love), torchy (Too Soon To Tell) and heart-rending (Nobody’s Girl), it’s a comeback showcase for Raitt’s controlledfire vocals and expressive slide guitar playing. And deservedly, the album brought her an armful of Grammys.

Streetlights (Warner Bros, 1974) A sensitive interpreter is a songwriter’s best friend. And on Streetlights, her fourth album, Raitt comes out of the gate covering a trio of the top tunesmiths of the 1970s – Joni Mitchell (That Song About The Midway), James Taylor (Rainy Day Man) and John Prine (Angel From Montgomery). Always respectful of a melody, she adds occasional filigrees and variations, but never in a showy way. It’s about conveying story and emotional nuance – listen to how she finesses ‘give me one thing I can hold on to’ each time in Angel. Although light on lead guitar licks, this record is a masterclass on how to sing and make a song your own.

Luck Of The Draw (Capitol, 1991) “I knew that if I played with all my heart, picked great songs and kept growing as an artist that I could be like my heroes,” Raitt told us. In that spirit, she built on the success of Nick Of Time, casting her net wide for songs and digging deeper into her blues roots. Tangled And Dark, No Business, Papa Come Quick and the single Something To Talk About are all gritty and upbeat. She balances these with slowburn ballads, including I Can’t Make You Love Me, one of the most devastating expressions of unrequited love ever. Raitt has called it “a sacred moment”.

Give It Up (Warner Bros, 1972) Three years after Woodstock, the upstate New York town where the festival took place had become a recording sanctuary, and it was there that Raitt cut her second album. Already flexing a talent for cross-decade song curation, she covers blues masters Sippie Wallace (You Got To Know How) and Barbara George (I Know), alongside new writers Jackson Browne (Under The Falling Sky) and Chris Smither (Love Me Like A Man). It’s a sonic upgrade from her more ramshackle debut, her first gold record, a preview of coming attractions and one that sounds in tune with the classic vibes of Woodstock.

Takin’ My Time (Warner Bros, 1973) In 1973, Raitt moved to Los Angeles. There she befriended like-minded R&B aficionados Little Feat, and half the band ended up in the studio for the recording of her excellent third album, Takin’ My Time. You can really hear how simpatico the collaboration is on the hardgrooving Motown cover You’ve Been In Love Too Long and Randy Newman’s down-and-out Guilty. And the band are right there with her as she expands her palette to the calypso-tinged Wah She Go Do and Mardi Gras march Let Me In. It’s a reminder that, with Raitt leading the charge, early-70s LA was a whole lot funkier than just Laurel Canyon balladry.

Road Tested (Capitol, 1995) “They’re even better live” is a phrase that definitely applies to Bonnie Raitt. For all her solid studio records, there’s an extra electricity and urgency she that brings to the stage. 1995 was an ideal time to capture her, mid-stride in a then 25-year career, with a killer backing band and guests including Bruce Hornsby and Jackson Browne. Hits from Thing Called Love to Have A Heart get extended workouts, with lots of slide guitar, and non-album tracks Burning Down The House and Rock Steady (a duet with Bryan Adams) add extra sizzle. The next best thing to a seat down the front.

Just Like That... (Redwing, 2022) ‘I’m living for the ones who didn’t make it,’ Raitt sings on a standout track from her most recent album, 2022’s Just Like That.... As she told Classic Rock around the time of its release, ‘the ones’ are friends such as Lowell George, Ruth Brown and Mississippi Fred McDowell, who Raitt considers to be part of her family. So while she ages gracefully, it’s always with a melancholy yet appreciative glance backwards. The spirit of the ones infuse funky blues highlights like Blame It On Me, Made Up Mind and Here Comes Love, and the Grammy-winning title track, a moving meditation on reconnecting with lost family members.

Home Plate (Warner Bros, 1975) As she settled into the LA music scene, Raitt collaborated with more West Coast artists. On Run Like A Thief she sings with JD Souther, Jackson Browne and Emmylou Harris, and on the waltz-time Your Sweet And Shiny Eyes with Tom Waits. The first – and stronger - of two consecutive albums she’d make with producer Paul Rothchild (The Doors, Janis Joplin), Home Plate uses a glossier palette than usual, with horns and strings giving it a more commercial push. Fool Yourself and What Do You Want The Boy To Do should’ve been hits, and Sugar Mama features some of Raitt’s most blistering slide guitar playing of the 70s.

Silver Lining (Capitol, 2002) Hints of gospel music have always pulsed beneath the surface of Raitt’s music, but they really rose to the surface on Silver Lining’s 12-song cycle about faith and fortitude. Opener Fool’s Game has an arms-aloft, Sunday-morning spirit, while Valley Of Pain, Wherever You May Be and the title track burn with the intensity of midnight prayers. Producers Mitchell Froom and Tchad Blake add loops and moody atmospherics, giving the whole affair the feel of a Thomas Hart Benton painting of a shadowy pentecostal service. A genuinely unique and moving entry in Raitt’s commanding catalogue.

