Nicks solo album nearly done

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is nearing completion on a solo album, which she hopes to release in October.

It has a working title of 24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault – a reference to a bootlegged but never officially released Nicks track. She’s seeking to reclaim a number of leaked pieces she’d never completed.

Nicks says: “We went onto YouTube and we found songs that, somehow, were taken from my house, picked up, loaned out or whatever. They’re like, starting from like 1969, maybe? I call them my 24 karat gold songs.”

And she reveals she’s never worked so quickly on a project: ‘I’ve done 18 tracks in three weeks. It’s the fastest I have ever recorded.”

The album is being co-produced by Dave Stewart and Waddy Wachtel.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac are working on their first record with Christine McVie since she ended her retirement and rejoined the band. Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham recently said it could be a double-length release.